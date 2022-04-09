INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – East Noble grad Ali Ali is heading back to the Hoosier state to continue his college basketball career. On Saturday, Ali announced via social media that he is transferring to Butler University.

Ali spent the past three seasons with Akron, playing a key role with the Zips as the team won the MAC tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. He averaged just under 14 points per game and three rebounds per game this past season.

Ali will join new head coach Thad Matta, who is returning to the Bulldogs after coaching the team for the 2000-01 season.