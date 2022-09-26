Wolverines’ Boney and Boilermakers’ Balensiefer, Hornung and Hudson earn conference honors

Co-Player of the Week

Jacque Boney, Michigan

So. – MB – Brookhaven, Ga. – St. Francis – Major: Business Administration

• Tallied 4.67 points, 3.83 kills and 1.67 blocks per set with a .528 hitting percentage to spark Michigan to conference sweeps at Rutgers and No. 9 Penn State last week

• Had career-high 14 kills and four blocks while hitting .813 in the Sept. 23 win at Rutgers

• Contributed nine kills, six blocks and hit .300 in the Sept. 24 victory at Penn State, the Wolverines’ second-ever win at PSU and first top-10 victory since 2018

• Captured her first career Player of the Week citation

• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Jess Mruzik (Nov. 29, 2021)

Co-Player of the Week AND Freshman of the Week

Eva Hudson, Purdue

Fr. – OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine

• Averaged 6.43 points, 5.71 kills, 2.00 digs and 1.00 blocks per set with a .337 hitting percentage last week, pacing Purdue to victories over No. 8 Minnesota and Iowa

• Recorded 21 kills on .364 hitting in the Sept. 23 win over Minnesota, Purdue’s first victory over the Golden Gophers in West Lafayette, Ind., since 2015

• Added 19 kills, seven digs and five blocks in Sunday’s victory at Iowa

• Collects her second career Player of the Week award

• Last Purdue Player of the Week: Eva Hudson (Aug. 29, 2022)

• Garners her fourth career Freshman of the Week award, tying for fifth-most in Big Ten history

• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 19, 2022)

Defensive Player of the Week

Ali Hornung, Purdue

So. – DS/L – New Albany, Ind. – Providence – Major: Hospitality & Tourism Management

• Registered 5.00 digs per set and had 32 receptions without an error to anchor Purdue’s backcourt in wins over No. 8 Minnesota and Iowa last week

• Had a career-high 20 digs Sunday at Iowa and added 15 digs in the Sept. 23 win over Minnesota, holding the Golden Gophers to a .198 hitting percentage

• Receives her first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Maddie Schermerhorn (Sept. 5, 2022)

Setter of the Week

Grace Balensiefer, Purdue

Grad. – Lafayette, Ind. – McCutcheon – Graduate Program: Coordinated Dietetics

• Made her first two starts in a Purdue uniform last week, averaging 11.14 assists per set in the Boilermakers’ wins over No. 8 Minnesota and at Iowa

• Had 41 assists in the 3-0 win over Minnesota on Sept. 23, Purdue’s first sweep of the Golden Gophers since 2014 and helped the Boilermakers to their best start (11-1) since 2011

• Secures her first career Setter of the Week selection

• Last Purdue Setter of the Week: Hayley Bush (Nov. 1, 2021)

2022 Big Ten Players of the Week

Aug. 29

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 5

P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU

P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 12

P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU

D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS

Sept. 19

P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 26

P: Jacque Boney, So., MICH

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR

S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR

F: Eva Hudson, PUR