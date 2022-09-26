Wolverines’ Boney and Boilermakers’ Balensiefer, Hornung and Hudson earn conference honors
Co-Player of the Week
Jacque Boney, Michigan
So. – MB – Brookhaven, Ga. – St. Francis – Major: Business Administration
• Tallied 4.67 points, 3.83 kills and 1.67 blocks per set with a .528 hitting percentage to spark Michigan to conference sweeps at Rutgers and No. 9 Penn State last week
• Had career-high 14 kills and four blocks while hitting .813 in the Sept. 23 win at Rutgers
• Contributed nine kills, six blocks and hit .300 in the Sept. 24 victory at Penn State, the Wolverines’ second-ever win at PSU and first top-10 victory since 2018
• Captured her first career Player of the Week citation
• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Jess Mruzik (Nov. 29, 2021)
Co-Player of the Week AND Freshman of the Week
Eva Hudson, Purdue
Fr. – OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine
• Averaged 6.43 points, 5.71 kills, 2.00 digs and 1.00 blocks per set with a .337 hitting percentage last week, pacing Purdue to victories over No. 8 Minnesota and Iowa
• Recorded 21 kills on .364 hitting in the Sept. 23 win over Minnesota, Purdue’s first victory over the Golden Gophers in West Lafayette, Ind., since 2015
• Added 19 kills, seven digs and five blocks in Sunday’s victory at Iowa
• Collects her second career Player of the Week award
• Last Purdue Player of the Week: Eva Hudson (Aug. 29, 2022)
• Garners her fourth career Freshman of the Week award, tying for fifth-most in Big Ten history
• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 19, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
Ali Hornung, Purdue
So. – DS/L – New Albany, Ind. – Providence – Major: Hospitality & Tourism Management
• Registered 5.00 digs per set and had 32 receptions without an error to anchor Purdue’s backcourt in wins over No. 8 Minnesota and Iowa last week
• Had a career-high 20 digs Sunday at Iowa and added 15 digs in the Sept. 23 win over Minnesota, holding the Golden Gophers to a .198 hitting percentage
• Receives her first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Maddie Schermerhorn (Sept. 5, 2022)
Setter of the Week
Grace Balensiefer, Purdue
Grad. – Lafayette, Ind. – McCutcheon – Graduate Program: Coordinated Dietetics
• Made her first two starts in a Purdue uniform last week, averaging 11.14 assists per set in the Boilermakers’ wins over No. 8 Minnesota and at Iowa
• Had 41 assists in the 3-0 win over Minnesota on Sept. 23, Purdue’s first sweep of the Golden Gophers since 2014 and helped the Boilermakers to their best start (11-1) since 2011
• Secures her first career Setter of the Week selection
• Last Purdue Setter of the Week: Hayley Bush (Nov. 1, 2021)
2022 Big Ten Players of the Week
Aug. 29
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 5
P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR
S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 12
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU
D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU
S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU
F: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS
Sept. 19
P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 26
P: Jacque Boney, So., MICH
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR
S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR
F: Eva Hudson, PUR