WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue volleyball freshman Eva Hudson was named Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week in her inaugural season.

The outside hitter is the first Boilermaker in program history to receive both honors in the same week.

Over the weekend, Hudson helped Purdue to a 3-0 start at the Tennessee Classic, earn the tournament title and was named MVP.

Hudson, a Fort Wayne, Indiana, native averaged 4.70 kills per set and 5.10 points per set to lead the Big Ten over the opening weekend of play. In her first collegiate match, Hudson notched 18 kills vs. Bowling Green with just two errors on 36 attempts for a .444 attack %. Moreover, not only did she tally the most kills by a freshman since All-American Grace Cleveland in 2018, but her 36 swings were the most by a freshman for more than seven years – a feat she bested the next day with 44 attempts at Tennessee.

In the second match of the year, Hudson recorded 12 kills on 28 swings on her way to a .321 hitting clip vs. Loyola Chicago. Then, she posted another 17 kills on 44 swings (.273) at Tennessee, a team receiving votes in the AVCA poll.

Purdue will be back in action this weekend for the Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament, playing in three matches over two days. On Friday, Purdue will play at 10 a.m. ET vs. Bradley (BTN+) and 6:30 p.m. ET vs. Utah (Big Ten Network) before taking on Milwaukee on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET (BTN+).