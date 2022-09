CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger grad Eva Hudson continued her scorching start to her collegiate volleyball career, helping No. 11 Purdue to a 4-set win at Iowa.

Hudson led the Boilermakers with a team-high 19 kills on 42 attacks. The freshman also tallied five blocks, seven digs and a service ace in the win.

Purdue improves to 11-1, including a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers head to Illinois on Sept. 30.