Dwenger grad Hogan named Big East volleyball Freshman of the Year

NEW YORK – Delaney Hogan was named the BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Year on Thursday. The individual award winners and the 19-person all-conference team were voted on by league head coaches.

Hogan is the first Musketeer to earn “Freshman of the Year” honors since Aubree Smith picked up the accolades in 2011 (Atlantic-10 Conference). She is the first Xavier player to earn a major award from the BIG EAST since Abbey Bessler in 2015 (BIG EAST Player of the Year).

Hogan was also named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team and All-Conference Team. Xavier has had someone named to the All-Freshmen Team for the second time in as many seasons as Lauren Hanlon picked up the honors in 2019.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native was a three-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honoree this season in addition to being tabbed to the weekly honor roll once.

The middle blocker led the BIG EAST in hitting percentage this season (.356), while ranking 100th in the NCAA.

Hogan also led the Musketeers in total kills (131) and total blocks (45) this season. She averaged 2.38 k/s and 0.82 b/s and had 10 or more kills in eight matches.