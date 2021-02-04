Dwenger grad Hogan named Big East Freshman of the Week for Xavier

CINCINNATI – Delaney Hogan was named the BIG EAST Volleyball Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. The middle blocker helped the Musketeers post a 1-1 record in the team’s opening week of action.

Hogan averaged 2.56 kills per set in two matches last week and posted a .328 hitting percentage. She totaled 24 kills to go along with eight blocks and two assists.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native posted a team-high 12 kills in her Musketeer debut on Jan. 30 as Xavier topped Bellarmine in four sets. Hogan added 11 kills in the team’s five-set loss to Marshall on Sunday.

Hogan and the Musketeers return to action on Friday, Feb. 5 vs Cincinnati. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. from Cintas Center.