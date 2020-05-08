Dwenger grad Conley adding local flavor to Manchester roster

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Nate Conley took over the Manchester University men’s basketball program as the Spartans head coach in October his past year, and the Bishop Dwenger graduate is adding plenty of local punch to the roster.

In recent weeks the Spartans have signed Mitch Mendenhall of Woodlan, Hunter Perlich of Churubusco, and John Peterson of Bishop Luers.

The Spartans went 8-17 in Conley’s first season – a season that started with a narrow 91-80 loss to D-1 Purdue Fort Wayne on November 7 at War Memorial Coliseum. That game took place less than a month after Conley took over the program after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio Wesleyan since 2013.