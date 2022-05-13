EAST LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger grad Kristina Burkhardt is one win away from clinching a Big Ten softball title with Michigan.

The grad transfer from North Carolina helped the Wolverines upset top seed Northwestern in the semifinal round on Friday night.

Burkhardt went 0-for-3 at the plate, but she helped Michigan’s defense limit Northwestern to one run on Friday. The center fielder also gloved the game-sealing out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Michigan will face second second Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament title game on Saturday at 11 a.m.