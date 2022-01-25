Dwenger grad Amy Lynn Hile to have number retired at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Amy Lynn Hile, a Bishop Dwenger grad, will add to her already impressive list of accomplishments next month when Indiana State University retires her no. 15.

The celebration will take place February 20 when the ISU women host Valparaiso.

After graduating from Dwenger in 1983, Hile played four seasons at Indiana State. She set the scoring record at 1,944 points – a record that still stands today. She also tallied 916 career rebounds, second-most for the Sycamores.

At Dwenger, Hile graduated as the city’s career scoring leader at 1,301 points. She averaged 22.8 points and 14.7 rebounds as a senior was named a 1983 Indiana All-Star. Hile was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.