Dungy joins booth for Notre Dame broadcasts, Irish release kick times

Former NFL coach and player Tony Dungy, center, takes a photo with former NFL running back Edgerrin James, left, and former members of the Indianapolis Colts teams he coached, with his Hall of Fame bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene […]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame and exclusive football broadcast partner NBC Sports have announced updated kickoff times and the broadcast crew for the 2020 campaign, which will mark the 30th season of the Notre Dame on NBC partnership. The slate will feature a pair of primetime games at Notre Dame Stadium, and coverage will feature Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Super Bowl-winning head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

Dungy will be paired with Tirico and Kathryn Tappen as lead analyst to call Fighting Irish games. The crew will be joined by new NBC Sports host and Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth, who will host NBC Sports’ pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage and on select weeks will be joined by Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie.

Tirico returns as the voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC and is joined for the first time by Dungy, who played quarterback at the University of Minnesota from 1973-76. Dungy has also been an analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America since 2009 and has worked numerous NFL games as an analyst, including the Thanksgiving night primetime game. Tappen returns as sideline reporter for her seventh season, while Flutie transitions this season from the booth to the studio for select weeks.

Five of Notre Dame’s six home games will be broadcast on NBC. The Notre Dame-South Florida game slated for Saturday, Sept. 19 is the exception, as it will be aired on the USA Network, a member of the NBC family of networks.