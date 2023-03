BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University’s Logan Duncomb has announced via social media he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal and plans to leave I.U. after spending the last two years in Bloomington.

I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU. Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff, and friends who have supported me! Love you all❤️ pic.twitter.com/hPyRMlVr8t — Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) March 23, 2023 A six-ten center from Cincinnati, Duncomb played just nine games this season as a sophomore due to a sinus issue that eventually required surgery. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds a game this past year.

He was a top 100 recruit nationally coming out of high school, and committed to I.U. when Archie Miller was the head coach.