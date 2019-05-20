Dossen, McClain help lead Tech to NAIA World Series

Indiana Tech is heading to the NAIA World Series for the first time since 2003 and two local standouts are helping power the offense.

Fremont grad Glen McClain and Heritage grad Branson Dossen make up the middle of the order for Indiana Tech. McClain, a senior catcher, and Dossen, a senior third baseman, have helped the Warriors win ten games in a row, including all three contests at their Williamsburg, Kentucky regional last week.

Tech is seeded eighth for the NAIA World Series and will face ninth-seeded Bellevue in the opening game at 11:30 a.m. our time Friday in Lewiston, Idaho.

