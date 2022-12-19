FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodons scored 21 fast break points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 85-68 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday (Dec. 19) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The game was part of the Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn PFW. Southern Indiana defeated IUPUI prior to the Mastodon win as part of the event.

Bobby Planutis led the ‘Dons with 15 points. He was 5-of-8 including 3-of-5 from three. Jarred Godfrey pitched in 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Godfrey made three treys to bring his career total for 3-pointers to 209. One more will get him into the top five in program history.

Damian Chong Qui had 14 points and four assists while Anthony Roberts totaled 12 off the bench.

The Mastodons went up 43-31 with 2:52 left in the first half after a 16-4 run. Roberts had 10 of the points. The closest the Lions would get in the second half was eight points.

Johnathan DeJurnett had seven points in seven minutes including an emphatic dunk. Roberts also had an impressive throw down in the contest.

The ‘Dons grabbed 14 offensive rebounds with Ra Kpedi recording seven.

Texas A&M-Commerce falls to 4-8. The ‘Dons are now 8-4. C.J. Roberts led the Lions with 18 points.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Tuesday (Dec. 20) in the second and final day of the Indiana Classic. Purdue will face Southern Indiana at 7 p.m.