Dons top Milwaukee behind balanced attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A major winter storm brought two days of heavy snowfall to the area. Northern areas had most of their snowfall on Wednesday, which was a wet heavy snowfall, and our southern areas got walloped with snow Thursday.

The "one-two punch" produced snowfall totals which were mostly in the double-digits across the region.

