Dons top Milwaukee behind balanced attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team completed a 10-point comeback on Friday night (Feb. 4), as the Mastodons topped Milwaukee 70-60 at the Memorial Coliseum. With 11:24 left in the game, Milwaukee led 45-35. From this point, Purdue Fort Wayne closed the game on a 35-15 run. Jalon Pipkins scored 11 and Damian Chong Qui scored 10 down the stretch. Chong Qui hit the dagger with a fadeaway leaner with 1:16 left. Pipkins finished with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Chong Qui scored 12 points, with eight coming at the charity stripe. After Milwaukee opened the game on a 6-0 run, the Mastodons held the Panthers scoreless for 5:28 and without a field goal for 6:02. This allowed the ‘Dons to take an 8-7 lead. Over a five-minute stretch in the first half, the ‘Dons were 6-of-7 from the floor. Deonte Billups scored seven points, including a 3-pointer from the left wing. Milwaukee took a 28-24 lead into the locker room. The Mastodons took back the lead within five minutes of the break thanks to an 11-3 run. Bobby Planutis made a pair of 3-pointers, with Chong Qui picking up the assist on both.
The Mastodons shot 41.8 percent (23-of-55) in the contest. Milwaukee shot 41.4 percent (24-of-58). The ‘Dons won the rebounding battle 35-32. With the win, Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 12-10, 7-6 Horizon League. The Panthers’ loss moves them to 7-16, 5-9. The ‘Dons are back in the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 2 p.m. when Green Bay comes to town.

