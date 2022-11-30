FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons, who tied with Northern Kentucky as the favorite to win the Horizon League in the conference’s preseason poll, will open league play this week with two home games in Fort Wayne.

The Dons are 4-3 on the season and coming off a 106-41 win over Division III Bluffton this past Sunday that earned coach Jon Coffman his 143rd win with the Dons, giving him the most coaching wins in program history.

The Dons will have to slow down Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis if they hope to topple the visiting Titans on Thursday night. Davis, son of former I.U. coach and current Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, is averaging 23.3 points a game this season and is just 18 points away from becoming the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer. Davis enters Thursday’s game with 2,897 career points, trailing only Loyola’s Alfredrick Hughes, who tallied 2,914 points from 1981-85.

Tip Thursday is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum. The Dons also host Oakland at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Center.