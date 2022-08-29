The 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball non-league schedule was released on Monday (Aug. 29). The Mastodons will play two Big Ten teams for the first time since 2011-12.

The Mastodons will open the 2022-23 season at Big Ten member Michigan on Nov. 7. Five days later the ‘Dons will host SIUE for the home opener on Nov. 12. Two days later it will be nearby foe Manchester coming to Fort Wayne (Nov. 14).

The Mastodons will play three games as part of the Cancun Challenge. The ‘Dons will head to Northwestern on Nov. 18 and then continue the event in Cancun Nov. 22 and Nov. 23. The ‘Dons will play Eastern Michigan first and then either Southern Miss or Winthrop the following day. On Nov. 27 Purdue Fort Wayne will close out the month with a home game against Division III Bluffton.

The previously announced league schedule starts with home games with Detroit (Dec. 1) and Oakland (Dec. 3). Trips to SEMO (Dec. 7) and Missouri State (Dec. 10) follow.

Following a break for finals week, the ‘Dons will then host the inaugural Indiana Classic with Texas A&M-Commerce, Southern Indiana and IUPUI coming to the Summit City. The event will feature back-to-back doubleheaders at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. IUPUI and Southern Indiana will play at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 19. The ‘Dons and Texas A&M-Commerce will follow. The next day the squads will switch opponents. IUPUI will play at 4:15 p.m. vs. Texas A&M-Commerce and the ‘Dons will play Southern Indiana. Both Mastodon games will be 7 p.m. starts.

This will be the first meeting between the ‘Dons and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Screaming Eagles and Mastodons were long-time NCAA Division II conference rivals in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. It will be the first meeting between the two in-state schools since 2001.

The 2022-23 Mastodons are looking to defend their Horizon League Regular Season Championship from last season.