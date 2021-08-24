Dons to play at Michigan, Minnesota as non-conference schedule released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball program has announced the 2021-22 non-league schedule.

The non-league slate starts with an exhibition with Defiance on Nov. 4. Five days later on Nov. 9 the ‘Dons will get the regular season started against Earlham. On Nov. 16, Austin Peay will come to Fort Wayne. Both the Earlham and Austin Peay games will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It will be the Mastodons’ first contests at the Coliseum after all of last season’s games were played at the Gates Sports Center. The ‘Dons are 4-1 all-time against Austin Peay.

The Mastodons will play two road contests at Big Ten opponents. First up is a Nov. 19 trip to Minnesota. The ‘Dons will play their final game before Christmas in a Dec. 21 visit to Michigan. The Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne will travel to Florida Gulf Coast’s tournament to play Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 26), Western Michigan (Nov. 27) and Florida Gulf Coast (Nov. 28). It will be the first time the Mastodons play three games in three days since November 2015 in Greensboro, N.C. The ‘Dons have previous meetings with all three opponents, including a win over Southeastern Louisiana last season.

SIUE will host the ‘Dons Dec. 8 and then the ‘Dons will welcome SEMO to the Coliseum on Dec. 11.

The Horizon League schedule will be announced at a later date. The 2021-22 season will be the second for the Mastodons in the Horizon League.