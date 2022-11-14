FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Quinton Morton-Robertson scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 111-31 win over Manchester on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.After a slow start offensively, the Mastodons went on a 17-2 run to take a 12-point lead. This run ballooned to 28-4 when Jarred Godfrey scored on a layup. Then everything went right for the ‘Dons. They went on a 20-0 run over the final 3:34 of the half. In this stretch, Bobby Planutis scored five, Anthony Roberts scored four, Deonte Billups, Godfrey and JoJo Peterson had three each, and Johnathan DeJurnett added a pair.

The Mastodons took a 58-12 lead into halftime. This was the most points by a Mastodon team in a half since December 20, 2018 and the fewest points allowed since December 10, 2019.

Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 15-2 run in the second half to open up a 68-point lead. The ‘Dons hit the century mark on a 3-pointer from Redford Dunton.

The ‘Dons were fueled in the second half by Quinton Morton Robertson, who hit six of his career-high eight 3-pointers after halftime. He had a career-high 26 points. He is the first Mastodon to make eight 3-pointers in a game since Max Landis made 11 once and nine twice in the 2015-16 season.

Six Mastodons finished in double-figures: Morton-Robertson (26), Eric Mulder (15), Billups (15), Planutis (14), Anthony Roberts (11) and Godfrey (10). Godfrey flirted with a triple-double in his 19 minutes. He had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The 21 3-pointers ties the record for most in a game in program history. Purdue Fort Wayne’s 80-point win is the largest margin of victory in program history. It bested the 70-point margin the ‘Dons won by on Nov. 20, 2012 against Judson (92-22).

The Mastodons improve to 2-1 while Manchester remains 0-3 as they played the game as an exhibition. The ‘Dons are at Northwestern on Friday (Nov. 18).