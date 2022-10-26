CLEVELAND, Ohio – Purdue Fort Wayne clinched the No. 2 seed for the Horizon League Championship on Wednesday (Oct. 26) with a 1-1 draw at Cleveland State.

The Mastodons will advance directly to the semifinal of the league championship on November 3. They will play the highest-remaining seed of No. 3 Oakland, No. 4 Wright State, No. 5 Youngstown State and No. 6 IUPUI. The championship match will be played on November 5 at 2 p.m ET. Both the semifinals and final will be played at No. 1 seed Milwaukee.

On the cold and rainy evening in Cleveland, the Mastodons scored first. Bella Reitano had a tough angle from the right side, but managed to send a pass from Kelsey Gallagher into the far side of the net.

Neither side got much of anything going for the rest of the half and the two teams went into the halftime break with four shots each. Cleveland State came out of the locker room much more offensive and had 10 shots in the second half.

In minute 72, Erica Leinweber scored on a through ball from Grace Krosky, sneaking through a group of Mastodon defenders. The Vikings looked for the game-winner with six more shots in the game, but the ‘Dons held on for the positive result.

Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 9-3-6, 5-1-4 Horizon League. This is the first time in program history that the Mastodons had just one loss in league play in the regular season. The Mastodons’ three losses are also the fewest in any season.

Cleveland State goes to 4-4-2 and is eliminated from playoff contention.