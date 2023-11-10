FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball fell to the Wright State Raiders on Friday (Nov. 10) in straight sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-17) on the Arnie Ball Court.

Panna Ratkai had a match-high 13 kills with 14 digs, while LonDynn Betts pitched in a match-best 17 digs.

Wright State went up 8-2 to start set one, then extended it to 12-4. After the 17-9 mark, the Mastodons out-scored the Raiders 9-8 the rest of the way. Ratkai had both of her first-set kills late in the set. Set two started out similarly when Wright State went up 10-2. The ‘Dons responded with a 4-0 run sparked by a sub to get Nicole Jones setting. Jones found Ratkai for a kill that started the run that included two kills from Ratkai. Ashby Willis had a kill in the run as well. Wright State was up 15-10 before going on an 8-0 run to firmly control the set.

The ‘Dons went up 4-1 early in set three, but Wright State stemmed the tide. The Raiders led 13-12 before opening up another big run, this time of six points. This gave the Raiders a cushion that helped them weather a late 3-0 Mastodon run. Ratkai had seven of her kills in the final frame.

Ramei Jackson saw her first action of the season after returning from injury. She had two kills and a dig.

The Mastodons fall to 10-19 and 5-12 in the Horizon League. League-leading Wright State improves to 18-10, 14-3 with its sixth win in a row. The Mastodons will be back in the Gates Sports Center tomorrow (Nov. 11) for a 6 p.m. match against Northern Kentucky. It will also be the Mastodons’ Senior Night, where they will recognize Maggie Castleman, Joanna Larsen and Claire Pape.