SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne suffered its first loss of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday night, falling to San Francisco 76-60 at the Sobrato Center.

The Dons (5-1 overall) trailed by 28-22 at the half and struggled shooting all night, connecting on 22-of-58 shots from the floor (37.9 percent) and 8-of-25 from three (32 percent). Purdue Fort Wayne was also outrebounded 47-23.

Anthony Roberts led the Dons with 16 points and 7 rebounds while Northrop High School grad Jalen Jackson added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Dons are back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host Division III Wittenberg at the Gates Center.