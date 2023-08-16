FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball program has announced an 11-game non-league slate for the 2023-24 season.

Road/Neutral Site Preview

The 2023-24 season opener is set for Nov. 7 in the Windy City at Big East member DePaul. Nov. 17 and 18 the ‘Dons will travel to Phoenix to play in the Arizona Tip-off. The Mastodons’ first opponent will be Northern Arizona. A contest with either VMI or South Dakota will follow on Nov. 18. Purdue Fort Wayne will stay out west for a road game at San Francisco in a battle of the Dons and the ‘Dons on Nov. 22. Dec. 6 will see the ‘Dons visit Southern Indiana for the first time since 2000 in a battle of former Division II league rivals. The Mastodons will close out non-league play on Dec. 20, going to ACC member Pitt for the first-ever meeting with the Panthers.

Home Preview

Five of the 11 non-league games will be played in Fort Wayne. The home opener is set for Nov. 9 against Andrews. Three days later Texas A&M-Commerce will come to Fort Wayne for the second-straight season with a contest on Nov. 12 at the Coliseum. Wittenberg will visit the Gates Sports Center on Saturday, Nov. 25 for the Mastodons’ first home game after Thanksgiving. Purdue Fort Wayne will face 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifier Southeast Missouri on Dec. 9 at the Coliseum. The two teams have been familiar foes recently with the ‘Dons defeating SEMO each of the last two years. Bethune-Cookman will make their first-ever visit to Fort Wayne on Dec. 16 to close out the home non-league slate.

DePaul, Northern Arizona, San Francisco, Bethune-Cookman and Pitt will all be first-time opponents for the ‘Dons.

The Horizon League portion of the 2023-24 schedule will be released at a later date.