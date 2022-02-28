FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced the 2021-22 #HLWBB All-League awards on Monday (Feb. 28) and two Purdue Fort Wayne student-athletes were selected to the teams. Shayla Sellers was named to the All-League Third Team and Ryin Ott was selected as an All-Freshman Team honoree.

Sellers, a junior from Aurora, Ohio, is the first Mastodon to be named to an All-League team since 2014-15. This season, Sellers averaged 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and 88.6 percent from the charity stripe. She scored in double-figures in nine Horizon League games, which included a career-high 25 points at UIC.

Ott was one of just three freshmen in the Horizon League to be named Freshman of the Week more than once. She opened her career with back-to-back honors, which came on the heels of a double-double effort against UIC. On the year, Ott averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Ott is the first Mastodon to be named to an All-Freshman/Newcomer team since her sister Riley was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team in 2019-20.

Sellers and Ott led the Mastodons to a 9-20 regular season record, including a 7-14 Horizon League record for ninth place in the league standings. The ‘Dons’ seven league wins were the most for the program since the 2013-14 season.

The Mastodons open up the Keeps Horizon League Championship on Tuesday, March 1. Purdue Fort Wayne will play at Robert Morris in the opening round at 7 p.m.

2021-22 #HLWBB All-League Awards

Player of the Year: Macee Williams, IUPUI

Coach of the Year: John Barnes, Youngstown State

Freshman of the Year: Bailey Butler, Green Bay

Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky

Sixth Player of the Year: Bailey Butler, Green Bay



All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State, Sophomore, Guard

Hailey Oskey, Green Bay, Junior, Guard

Macee Williams, IUPUI, Graduate Senior, Center

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward

Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State, Senior, Forward



All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Senior, Guard

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky, Senior, Guard

Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky, Junior, Guard

Jaida McCloud, UIC, Sophomore, Guard/Forward

Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State, Senior, Guard



All-League Third Team (alphabetical by school)

Nadia Dumas, Cleveland State, Redshirt-Senior, Forward

Rachel Kent, IUPUI, Sophomore, Guard

Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland, Senior, Guard

Shayla Sellers, Purdue Fort Wayne, Junior, Guard/Forward

Esther Castedo, RMU, Senior, Guard



All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Bailey Butler, Green Bay, Guard

Maddy Schreiber, Green Bay, Forward

Khamari Mitchell-Steen, Northern Kentucky, Guard

Kendall Folley, Oakland, Point Guard

Ryin Ott, Purdue Fort Wayne, Guard



All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Senior, Guard

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward

Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky, Graduate Senior, Post

Mady Aulbach, Youngstown State, Junior, Guard

Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State, Senior, Forward