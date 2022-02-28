FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League announced the 2021-22 #HLWBB All-League awards on Monday (Feb. 28) and two Purdue Fort Wayne student-athletes were selected to the teams. Shayla Sellers was named to the All-League Third Team and Ryin Ott was selected as an All-Freshman Team honoree.
Sellers, a junior from Aurora, Ohio, is the first Mastodon to be named to an All-League team since 2014-15. This season, Sellers averaged 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and 88.6 percent from the charity stripe. She scored in double-figures in nine Horizon League games, which included a career-high 25 points at UIC.
Ott was one of just three freshmen in the Horizon League to be named Freshman of the Week more than once. She opened her career with back-to-back honors, which came on the heels of a double-double effort against UIC. On the year, Ott averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Ott is the first Mastodon to be named to an All-Freshman/Newcomer team since her sister Riley was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team in 2019-20.
Sellers and Ott led the Mastodons to a 9-20 regular season record, including a 7-14 Horizon League record for ninth place in the league standings. The ‘Dons’ seven league wins were the most for the program since the 2013-14 season.
The Mastodons open up the Keeps Horizon League Championship on Tuesday, March 1. Purdue Fort Wayne will play at Robert Morris in the opening round at 7 p.m.
2021-22 #HLWBB All-League Awards
Player of the Year: Macee Williams, IUPUI
Coach of the Year: John Barnes, Youngstown State
Freshman of the Year: Bailey Butler, Green Bay
Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky
Sixth Player of the Year: Bailey Butler, Green Bay
All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)
Destiny Leo, Cleveland State, Sophomore, Guard
Hailey Oskey, Green Bay, Junior, Guard
Macee Williams, IUPUI, Graduate Senior, Center
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward
Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State, Senior, Forward
All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Senior, Guard
Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky, Senior, Guard
Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky, Junior, Guard
Jaida McCloud, UIC, Sophomore, Guard/Forward
Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State, Senior, Guard
All-League Third Team (alphabetical by school)
Nadia Dumas, Cleveland State, Redshirt-Senior, Forward
Rachel Kent, IUPUI, Sophomore, Guard
Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland, Senior, Guard
Shayla Sellers, Purdue Fort Wayne, Junior, Guard/Forward
Esther Castedo, RMU, Senior, Guard
All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)
Bailey Butler, Green Bay, Guard
Maddy Schreiber, Green Bay, Forward
Khamari Mitchell-Steen, Northern Kentucky, Guard
Kendall Folley, Oakland, Point Guard
Ryin Ott, Purdue Fort Wayne, Guard
All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Senior, Guard
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward
Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky, Graduate Senior, Post
Mady Aulbach, Youngstown State, Junior, Guard
Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State, Senior, Forward