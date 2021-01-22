Dons see winning streak snapped with loss at Green Bay

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Despite a tie game with 5:46 to go, Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball dropped its first game against Oakland as Horizon League foes on Friday (Jan. 22) 58-49 at the O'Rena.Oakland's 58 points was the lowest output by a Mastodon opponent this season.

Three Mastodons flirted with double-doubles on Friday. Sierra Bell finishd with 13 points and nine rebounds, Hannah Hess with six points and seven rebounds, and Jaida Wolfork with eight points and seven boards.