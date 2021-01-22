Dons see winning streak snapped with loss at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Mastodons dropped a Horizon League men’s basketball game at Green Bay on Friday (Jan. 22) evening 77-59. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Jalon Pipkins scored in double-digits for the ninth time this season with 11 points for the ‘Dons. Freshman Jarvis Walker had a career-high 10 points.
The ‘Dons led 8-6 when Green Bay took the lead for good thanks to a 17-2 run. Green Bay went 7-for-11 in the spurt and forced six Mastodon turnovers. After falling behind by 23 points in the second half, the Mastodons scored 10 straight points to make it a 45-32 game with 12:47 left in the game. While it was enough time to mount a comeback, the Phoenix didn’t allow it as Green Bay kept the contest from getting any closer.
Green Bay was led by 18 points and nine rebounds by Emmanuel Ansong. He helped Green Bay shoot 49.2 percent (30-of-61) from the floor including 42.9 percent (9-of-21) from three. The Mastodons finished 43.1 percent (25-of-58) overall and 4-of-18 from three.
The home-standing Phoenix move to 4-11 (4-7 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-6 (5-6 Horizon). The ‘Dons and Phoenix will tip again Saturday in a 5 p.m. ET start.
