Dons run winning streak to six with sweep of Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It seems the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team is feeling at home in the Horizon League. The Mastodons won their sixth-straight match with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18) victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday (Feb. 16) afternoon.
All six wins have come in three sets, meaning the ‘Dons haven’t dropped a set in three weeks.
On Tuesday, the ‘Dons out-hit the Colonials .454 to .222. Their hitting performance was highlighted by a second set that saw the ‘Dons record 16 kills and not a single error.
Katie Crowe had a match-high 17 kills, hitting .516 (17-1-31) on the day. Madelyn Wurster was nearly as dangerous for the ‘Dons, as she added 13 kills with a .407 clip (13-2-27).
Defensively, Rachael Crucis and Madison Gates each had 12 digs. Crucis added nine assists and three aces while Gates dished out 36 assists. The Mastodons had 49 assists on 50 kills while limiting Robert Morris to 36 kills in the match.
The Mastodons never trailed in the opening set, as the Colonials were never able to overcome a 4-1 deficit. Purdue Fort Wayne’s lead ballooned to seven at 20-13 after a 4-1 push that Crucis capped off with an ace.
Purdue Fort Wayne had its best offensive set of the night in the second, hitting .400 (16-0-40). RMU had a 5-0 run late in the set to close the gap to two points, but the ‘Dons finished the frame with a 5-2 stretch.
Crowe was nearly unstoppable in the final set, as she had eight kills on 10 swings. She got three kills in a row to push the Mastodon lead to 13-5. She got two in a row later on, followed by Wurster, who scored the match-winning point.
The Mastodons improve to 6-2, 6-2 Horizon while the Colonials fall to 0-6, 0-6 Horizon. The ‘Dons are back at home on Monday and Tuesday when Cleveland State comes to the Arnie Ball Court at the Gates Sports Center.