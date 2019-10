FORT WAYNE, Ind. - University of Saint Francis defensive lineman Matt Swartz started a new club when the 6-foot, 267-pound nose guard blocked a Concordia University field goal that led to the game-winning touchdown on Saturday night. Swartz is the FIRST USF D-lineman to be named NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The Snider High School graduate blocked a Wyatt Mast 39-yard game-winning field goal attempt with 7.9 seconds to play leading to a 65-yard touchdown by cornerback Jack Givens, who scooped up the blocked field goal and took it to the house with just two seconds to play for a 34-27 USF victory.