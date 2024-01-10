YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Purdue Fort Wayne cut a 27-point deficit to three points with 2:14 left but missed completing the comeback in a 93-85 loss to Youngstown State on Wednesday (Jan. 10) evening in Horizon League men’s basketball action.

Youngstown State led the majority of a tidy first half that only had six turnovers between the two squads. The Penguins out-rebounded the ‘Dons 29-17 in the first half to take a 15-point lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Youngstown State lead swelled to 27 with 13:28 to play, but over the next 11 minutes, the ‘Dons outscored YSU 44-22 to get within three points. In this stretch, Purdue Fort Wayne made 16-of-20 shots including 5-of-6 from three. Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 14 points and Rasheed Bello added 11.

Morton-Robertson hit a layup to bring Purdue Fort Wayne within three with 2:14 to play. Bello stole the ball away on the other end and gave the ‘Dons a chance to tie, but Youngstown State collected a missed jumper in the lane from Jalen Jackson and got a basket and the foul to retake a two-score lead.

Purdue Fort Wayne outscored Youngstown State 55-48 in the second half, shooting 56.3 percent and 62.5 percent from range.

Bello led the ‘Dons with 25 points and made 11-of-14 free throws. Morton-Robertson added 21 points and was 4-of-6 from three. Jackson (13) and Eric Mulder (11) also finished in double-figures.

The Mastodons only turned the ball over six times on Wednesday. It’s the fourth time this season they’ve given away six or fewer turnovers.

Brett Thompson scored 24 points with seven assists to lead the Penguins. The Penguins are now 12-5 (4-2). The ‘Dons fall to 13-4 (4-2).

The ‘Dons continue their Horizon League road trip on Friday (Jan. 12) at Robert Morris in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.