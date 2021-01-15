Dons pull away late for win at Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Despite out-rebounding Green Bay, Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball dropped a Horizon League contest to the Phoenix 62-46 in the Gates Sports Center on Friday night (Jan. 15).

Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to a 14-8 lead, with points coming from five different Mastodons in the early going. A 5-0 start behind Aubrey Stupp’s jumper and Shayla Sellers’ 3-pointer got things rolling, then Amellia Bromenschenkelknocked in a mid-range jumper and was fouled on the shot.

Bromenschenkel scored first for the ‘Dons in the second quarter with a 3-pointer, then Sierra Bell hit a deep two-point bucket. Kendal Muxlow scored on a jumper to tie the game at 21.

By halftime, Bromenschenkel had all of her six points and six boards.

Midway through the third quarter, Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 5-0 run to cut the Green Bay lead to six, with a 3-pointer from Hannah Hess and a layup from Muxlow. The Phoenix went on a 7-0 push, but fouled Bell on her last-second attempt from half court at the buzzer. She made two of her three free throws to cut the lead at the break to 11.

Early in the fourth, Hess went on a 5-0 run of her own with a layup and a made 3-pointer from the corner. The Phoenix responded with an 10-0 stretch over the following three minutes. Hess knocked in another triple at the 5:04 mark to quench the scoring drought, but Green Bay had a lead of which the ‘Dons could not dig out.

Purdue Fort Wayne won the rebounding battle, out-rebounding the Phoenix 38-32 while grabbing 13 offensive boards. Bromenschenkel had a team-high six, while Muxlow and Jaida Wolfork had five each. Bell, Hess and Stupp had four each.

Sellers led the way on the defensive end, recording five of the team’s six steals.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-11, 0-9 Horizon League while Green Bay improves to 6-4, 5-2 Horizon. These two teams will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, January 15 with a tip at 3 p.m. in the Gates Center.