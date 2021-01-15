MILWAUKEE – The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons made their final six field goal attempts of the game to earn an 81-72 victory at Milwaukee on Friday (Jan. 15) evening in Horizon League men’s basketball play. The ‘Dons scored 48 points in the second half and shot a blistering 65.5 percent in the final frame.
Jarred Godfrey had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. He also added seven assists. Godfrey now has four career double-doubles.
Dylan Carl totaled 12 points, including multiple key baskets late in the game, while adding four assists. Cameron Benford and Jalon Pipkins each added nine points while Deonte Billups provided 10 rebounds to go with his eight points. Benford’s nine points are a career high against a Division I opponent.
Down 18-8 in the first half, the ‘Dons scored the next 14 points. Five different ‘Dons scored in the run but it started with 3-pointers by Bobby Planutis and Godfrey.
After the ‘Dons went up 31-26 with 4:50 left in the first half, neither team would lead by five points again until 2:56 left in the game when the Mastodons took a 72-66 lead. While it was close throughout, the ‘Dons never trailed after the seven-minute mark of the second half.
The ‘Dons shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) in the game and held a 44-29 advantage on the glass. Purdue Fort Wayne limited the Panthers to 38.8 percent (26-of-67) shooting. The Panthers fall to 5-3 (4-2). The ‘Dons improve to 5-5 (4-5). The two clubs will meet up again on Saturday as the ‘Dons look to move back to .500 in league play.
Dons pull away late for win at Milwaukee
