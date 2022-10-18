Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball senior Shayla Sellers was named to the Preseason All-Horizon League Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Sellers was an All-Horizon League Third Team selection in the 2021-2022 season. She has steadily improved in her time in Fort Wayne, boosting her scoring average from 4.3 to 10.8 points per game from her freshman to junior seasons. Sellers also improved her shooting percentages from 32.4 percent and 27.5 (3-point) percent as a freshman to 39.8 percent and 36.2 (3-point) percent as a junior. Her rebounding average was also up in 2021-22, jumping up to 4.8 boards per game. Last season, she shot a career-best 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Sellers led Purdue Fort Wayne to a 9-21 overall record and 7-14 Horizon League record. The seven league wins was the program’s most since 2013-14. The Mastodons were picked to finish eighth in the 2022-23 preseason poll.

2022-23 #HLWBB Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Youngstown State (8) – 118

2. Green Bay (2) – 106

3. Cleveland State (1) – 102

4. Northern Kentucky – 88

5. Milwaukee – 75

6. IUPUI – 67

7. Oakland – 47

8. Purdue Fort Wayne – 44

9. Robert Morris – 42

10. Wright State – 26

11. Detroit Mercy – 11



#HLWBB Preseason Player of the Year

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State



Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Hailey Oskey, Green Bay

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky

Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State



Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)

Bailey Butler, Green Bay

Rachel Kent, IUPUI

Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky

Breanne Beatty, Oakland

Shayla Sellers, Purdue Fort Wayne