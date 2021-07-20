Dons packing plenty of perimeter punch for upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With its top two scorers in guard Jarred Godfrey and Jalon Pipkins returning plus the addition of transfers Damian Chong Qui and Quinton Morton-Robertson the Mastodons will have plenty of perimeter punch heading into their second year in the Horizon League.

Godrey led the Dons last year at 16.2 points a night while Pipkins added 14.3 a game. The Dons finished 8-15 overall and came in 10th out of 12 teams in the Horizon League conference standings during their first year in the league.

Chong Qui and Morton-Robertson both list as 5-foot-8, but both are proven scorers on the collegiate level. Chong Qui led Mount St. Mary’s with 15.1 points a game last year, while Morton-Robertson averaged 7.4 points a game last year at Radford University.