Dons packing plenty of perimeter punch for upcoming season

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With its top two scorers in guard Jarred Godfrey and Jalon Pipkins returning plus the addition of transfers Damian Chong Qui and Quinton Morton-Robertson the Mastodons will have plenty of perimeter punch heading into their second year in the Horizon League.

Godrey led the Dons last year at 16.2 points a night while Pipkins added 14.3 a game. The Dons finished 8-15 overall and came in 10th out of 12 teams in the Horizon League conference standings during their first year in the league.

Chong Qui and Morton-Robertson both list as 5-foot-8, but both are proven scorers on the collegiate level. Chong Qui led Mount St. Mary’s with 15.1 points a game last year, while Morton-Robertson averaged 7.4 points a game last year at Radford University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss