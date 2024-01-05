FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball head coach Ryan Perrotte picked up his 100th win as the head coach of the Mastodons on Friday night (Jan. 5), as the ‘Dons topped Thomas More 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-16).

The Mastodons were on fire offensively, hitting .466 for the match. That mark is the highest for the team in a match since March 20, 2021. The ‘Dons hit an incredible .762 in set two, which was the first time since March 3, 2019 that the ‘Dons hit over .700 in a frame. Andrej Polomac was a big reason why the ‘Dons were so successful, as the Serbian setter had 31 assists in his collegiate debut.

On the first point of the match, the ‘Dons took an eight-second serving violation to stand up against the racial injustices that plague our world today. This is the fourth season in a row that the Mastodons have started their first match of the year with the moment of silence.

Jon Diedrich started the season with a team-leading 14 kills on 21 swings for a .571 clip. Mark Frazier recorded eight kills and Peter Soczewka added six kills in his collegiate debut.

The Mastodons jumped out to a 10-5 lead with Diedrich and Axel Melendez Watts providing much of the offense early. Kaden Fosdick got his first collegiate kill to extend the ‘Dons’ lead to 15-7, as did Polomac when he made the score 20-13 to help his side claim the first set.

Frazier led the ‘Dons in the second set with six kills while Diedrich hit five. After staying even early on, the Mastodons pulled away with a 12-5 run that helped win a second straight set.

Back-to-back kills from Ketcher Stewart helped start the third set, and his collegiate career, off on the right foot. The ‘Dons took the first four points of the set and never trailed. Casey Lyons earned his first collegiate kill to give Purdue Fort Wayne a 15-9 lead in the third set. The ‘Dons ended the match on a 5-2 run complete with an assist from freshman Andrew Mayer.

Purdue Fort Wayne out-hit Thomas More .466 to .133. The Mastodons held the Saints to a .000 hitting percentage in the first frame. The ‘Dons served exceptionally totaling nine aces. Diedrich had the team lead with three and Soczewka had two while Polomac, Davey Singer, Ketcher Stewart, and Bryce Walker all had one.

The Mastodons go to 1-0 while Thomas More falls to 1-2. Purdue Fort Wayne is set to host North Greenville tomorrow night (Saturday, Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.