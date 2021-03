FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After upsetting seventh-seeded Green Bay in double overtime on Thursday in the opening round, the Mastodons are looking to keep their postseason success going when 10th-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne heads to top-seeded Cleveland State on Tuesday night in the Horizon League quarterfinals.

The Dons played Cleveland State four times in the regular season, winning once.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. in Cleveland.