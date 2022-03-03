FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sylare Starks has carried the Mastodons to a number of win on the court this season – and it turns out she can carry a tune as well.

Starks, a Fort Wayne native and Homestead High School graduate, sang the National Anthem before Saturday’s regular season finale at the Gates Center.

A junior, Starks led the Dons at 11.7 points per game this past season.

PFW’s season came to a close with a loss in the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday. The Dons finished 9-21 overall in coach Maria Marchesano’s first season.