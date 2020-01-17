Dons hang tough in loss to Oral Roberts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite 20 first-half points from Anna Lappenküper, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a close game with Oral Roberts 79-73 in the Gates Sports Center on Thursday (Jan. 16).

Lappenküper was 7 of 10 from the floor in the first half, 4 of 5 from downtown. She also had three assists in the opening 20 minutes, and added three more in the second half. The senior from Germany finished with a career-high 23 points.



The Mastodons held the Golden Eagles without a field goal for 6:24 minutes to start the game, going up 16-1 on Oral Roberts. ORU was 0 for 10 in this opening stretch. Lappenküper had 10 points in the run that got the ‘Dons rolling. Sh’Toya Sanders had six rebounds and four blocks by halftime. Two of her blocks came at the end of Oral Roberts’ possessions that resulted in shot clock violations for the Golden Eagles. ORU went on a 12-4 run to end the second quarter to cut the halftime Mastodon lead to just two.

After the break, Oral Roberts took its first lead since 1-0 at 48-47. The Golden Eagles had a 7-0 run to see the six-point Mastodon lead evaporate. Riley Ott scored 15 straight points for the Mastodons from the 1:49 mark of the third quarter to 4:12 left in the game. She finished the game with a career-high 22 points.



The difference in the game came at the free throw line, as Oral Roberts converted 21 of 27 shots from the charity stripe. ORU’s leading scorer Keni Jo Lippe has 27 points, pairing with Rylie Torrey to lead the Golden Eagles’ comeback.

The Mastodons led for 25:26 of game time, but they fall to 4-14, 0-5 Summit League. Oral Roberts improves to 8-10, 3-2 in the League. The ‘Dons are back in action on Friday (Jan. 24) when they visit No. 25/21 South Dakota for an 8 p.m. tip in Vermillion, South Dakota.