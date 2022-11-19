EVANSTON, Ill. – The Mastodons trailed by one point with 2:42 remaining but ultimately fell at Northwestern 60-52 on Friday (Nov. 18) evening in non-league play.

Purdue Fort Wayne nearly erased a 16-point second half-deficit after trailing 42-26 with 16:25 left in the game. Purdue Fort Wayne used a 16-5 run later in the half to turn a 48-36 game into a 53-52 contest with 2:42 left. Bobby Planutis had had eight points in the run.

Northwestern went to Boo Buie down the stretch and he put the game away for Northwestern. He scored the final seven points of the game to give the Wildcats the win. Buie finished with a game-high 28 points.

The ‘Dons held a lead for a good portion of the first half. Anthony Roberts had a dunk and then two free throws to put the ‘Dons up 11-9. It was part of a nearly four-minute stretch when the ‘Dons held Northwestern scoreless. The ‘Dons led 16-13 with 10:05 left before Northwestern scored seven straight to take the lead back.

Planutis had a team-high 14 points with six rebounds. Jarred Godfrey scored 12 points. Ra Kpedi added his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 2-2. Northwestern improves to 4-0. Friday’s game was the first of three in the Cancun Challenge. The ‘Dons will play the next two in Cancun. First up is a game against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday (Nov. 22) against Eastern Michigan. It will be a 12:30 p.m. ET tip in Cancun.