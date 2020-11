FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Division I basketball season tips off all across the country this week, as teams can play their first official games on Wednesday – and the Gates Center is getting a double dip on day one.

The Mastodons will host SIU Edwardsville at 1 p.m. in women’s basketball. Later that night at 7 p.m. the men will tip off their season against Southeastern Louisiana.

No fans will be allowed at the Gates Center this season.