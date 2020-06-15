Dons get new conference opponent as Horizon League adds Robert Morris

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Robert Morris is leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Horizon League.

The school says it will become the 12th member of the Horizon League on July 1.

Robert Morris, located in Pittsburgh’s western suburbs, will join the league in 10 sports, including men’s and women’s basketball as well as soccer and track and field.

The Colonials have become an NEC power in men’s and women’s basketball in recent years.

The men’s program has reached the NCAA tournament four times in the last 11 years while the women’s program has won the NEC’s automatic bid seven times in the last 14 seasons.