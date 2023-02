FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amellia Bromenschenkel led the way with 25 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped visiting Wright State 95-82 at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center on Thursday night.

The Dons improve to 11-16 overall and 8-9 in Horizon League play.

Jazzlyn Linbo added 15 points, Audra Emmerson 14, and Shayla Sellers 13 for the Dons.