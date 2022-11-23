CANCUN, Mexico – Jarred Godfrey scored a team-high 14 points in a 70-58 loss to Southern Miss in the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division title game on Wednesday (Nov. 23) afternoon.

Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui earned all-tournament team honors for their play in the event. Chong Qui finished with eight points in the game on Wednesday. Godfrey added five steals and three assists.

The ‘Dons led 18-15 when Southern Miss went on an 18-2 run to take a 33-20 lead with 4:18 left in the first half. The closest the ‘Dons would get in the second half would be seven points. Down 16, the ‘Dons used a 14-5 stretch to get within the seven-point margin at 53-46 with 9:48 remaining. The ‘Dons forced six turnovers in the stretch. An old-school 3-point play by Southern Miss’ Austin Crowley put the momentum back on the Golden Eagles’ side.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot 43.8 percent (21-of-48). Bobby Planutis was the only other Mastodon in double-digits. He had 12 points with four 3-pointers.

Southern Miss shot 51.9 percent (28-of-54). Felipe Haase had a game-high 21 points for Southern Miss.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

The ‘Dons fall to 3-3. Southern Miss improves to 6-0. The ‘Dons host Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27).