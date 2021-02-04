Dons fall in season opener despite pair of goals from freshmen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Freshmen Luke Benford and Romario Simpson scored for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team in a 3-2 season opening loss to Milwaukee on Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon.

The game was played indoors at the Plex South and early on it seemed like Milwaukee was feeling comfortable indoors. Logan Farrington scored in the 16th minute and then Paolo Gratton scored in the 20th minute to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at the break.

The ‘Dons nearly cut the lead in half in the 51st minute when Ali Nasser hit the crossbar on a free kick. But Milwaukee added a third goal seven minutes later when Farrington found the back of the net again.

It was not a 3-0 game for long. The ‘Dons scored a pair of goals in a flash. First it was Benford scoring in the 64th minute on assists by Logan Lee and Vukasin Bulatovic . Benford was the beneficiary of a long throw in by Bulatovic and a nice touch header pass by Lee.

Simpson jumped on a loose ball in the box in the 66th minute to make it a 3-2 score. Simpson was in the right spot at the right time after Oakland’s attempt to clear a free kick bounced off the far post and right back to Simpson.

While the ‘Dons would record three shots on goal in the final 33 minutes, it wasn’t enough to final the equalizer.

The box score showed the ‘Dons found their legs as the game went on. The first half saw a 10-2 shot advantage for Milwaukee but the second half was just a 9-8 shot edge for the Panthers.

The ‘Dons held a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Milwaukee is now 1-0-0 (1-0-0 Horizon). The ‘Dons are now 0-1-0 (0-1-0 Horizon). The ‘Dons are back in action against Oakland on Feb. 16. The match is also scheduled to be played indoors.