DAYTON, Ohio – The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team fell 6-0 to Youngstown State in the 2022 Horizon League Baseball Championship on Wednesday (May 25) afternoon at Nischwitz Stadium on Wright State’s campus.

On Tuesday, Youngstown State’s Matt Brosky earned the 2022 Horizon League Pitcher of the Year Award. On Wednesday against the Mastodons he showed why he won that award. Brosky struck out 10 batters in a complete game shutout.

JD Deany matched Brosky for the first four innings. Then in the fifth Youngstown State used a pair of two-out RBI singles to go up 2-0. Youngstown State added one in the sixth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. Five different Penguins recorded an RBI in the game.

Deany took the loss and is now 4-3. He went 5.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Jarrett Bickel , Cade Fitzpatrick and Karter Hann recorded hits for the ‘Dons.

The Mastodons conclude the 2022 season 18-36. Youngstown State improves to 20-34. They will continue Championship play on Thursday.