‘Dons earn first Horizon League win against Cleveland State 3-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Powered by a pair of second half goals, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team defeated Cleveland State 3-2 on Thursday (Feb. 25) afternoon at the Plex South. Three Mastodons earned a goal apiece.

The Vikings had four shots on goal in the first 14 minutes of the match, but it wasn’t until 16:15 when Cleveland State got on the board after a penalty kick by Chrstina Trickett. The Mastodons responded only a few minutes later at 19:46 when Kailyn Wade gathered her own rebound and sent the ball right above the Vikings goalkeeper for a Purdue Fort Wayne goal. It was her second goal of the season. The first half ended tied at one.

Freshman Rylee Vruggink recorded her first collegiate goal early on in the second half when Gabrielle Fanning sent the ball from midfield and Vruggink headed it in to the back of the net, giving the Mastodons the lead 2-1. The Vikings tried to respond in the 57th minute with a shot by Essence Canady, but Lorah Pund was able to save the attempt and keep CSU from scoring.

In the 65th minute, Eliese LaCourt put the ‘Dons up 3-1. Her bouncing shot slipped behind the Vikings goalkeeper.

Cleveland State’s Maddie Young had nine shots in the game but didn’t score until the 71st minute when she snuck a shot inside the post to make the score 3-2.

The ‘Dons nursed the one-goal lead the rest of the way. They were aided by Pund’s play in goal the final five minutes. First she came far out of her box to jump on a long cross by Cleveland State with about four minutes left. Then with only seconds left in the match she notched a save off a Cleveland State free kick.

Pund finished the match with nine saves and Cleveland State had four. The Vikings out shot the ‘Dons 19-15 with 12 being on goal. Wade led the way with two shots on goal and Vruggink, Cesiley LaCourt, Zoe Greenhalge and Eliese LaCourt contributed one shot on goal apiece.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to a record of 2-1 (1-1 Horizon League) while Cleveland State drops to 2-2 (2-2 Horizon League). The Mastodons will hit the road and head to Robert Morris on Thursday (Feb. 25) for a match at the Southpointe Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. ET.