‘Dons drop Sunday match 3-0 to no. 10 McKendree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team finished with a split on the weekend with No. 10 McKendree after a 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-14) loss on Sunday (March 28) on Arnie Ball Court.

Set One

McKendree took the lead early in set one with a four-point run to make the score 5-1. That was all the Bearcats needed to secure the set. The ‘Dons tried to keep up and after a kill and an ace by Pelegrin Vargas, the Mastodons closed the gap, but were still down 11-7. It didn’t take long for Zach Schnittker to get a kill for the Bearcats and close set one 25-17.

Set Two

Purdue Fort Wayne found what they needed and took control of set two 4-1. The ‘Dons fell behind, but quickly came back 18-17 after two attack errors by McKendree. The Bearcats responded with a six-point run and extended the score to 23-18. Vargas attempted to get the Mastodons back in the game on a kill for point 22, but it was too late and the Bearcats took set two 25-22.

Set Three

Set three was all McKendree after a 9-4 start. Richie Diedrich and Vargas combined for a block to cap a three-point run for the ‘Dons to make the score 17-11. Purdue Fort Wayne would fall to the Bearcats 25-14.

Purdue Fort Wayne Individual Stats

Pelegrin Vargas tallied 13 kills and seven digs.

Frederico Santos recorded 24 assists with one service ace.

Richie Diedrich had three block assists with six kills.

McKendree Individual Stats

Patrick Ross earned 16 kills and had .600 hitting.

Ryan Serrano had 26 assists.

Lucas Galifos recorded 5.5 blocks in three sets.

Notes

Sunday’s match was senior day for the Mastodons and all four seniors (Vargas, Santos, Tomas Gago and Diedrich) started.

As a team, McKendree hit .380 compared to Purdue Fort Wayne’s .103.

The ‘Dons led the Bearcats 27-25 in digs.

Up Next

The Mastodons drop to a record of 5-7 (5-7 MIVA) and No. 10 McKendree will move to a record of 9-4 (8-4 MIVA). Purdue Fort Wayne will hit the road one last time for their final regular-season matchup against Lindenwood on Friday (April 2) and Saturday (April 3). Both matches will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.