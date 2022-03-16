FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team fell 8-4 in an 11-inning contest to the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday (March 16) afternoon at Mastodon Field in the home opener for the ‘Dons.After defeating Saint Louis last week, the ‘Dons were looking for their second win over an A10 school in a week’s span. But it wouldn’t be.

Junior Jarrett Bickel led the way offensively for the Mastodons, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Garett Lake went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Alex Evenson also chipped in, going 3-for-5 with three singles and a run scored.

While Jacob Myer (0-4) took the loss out of the pen, he looked good for the majority of his 3.1 innings and was key to getting the game to extras. He gave up only one hit in his first three innings, but allowed three runs in the 11th.

The Mastodons were trailing 2-0 in the second inning when they first put runs on the board. Purdue Fort Wayne scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Bickel.

After the Flyers rallied to tie the ballgame at three, the Mastodons came back to retake the lead in the fifth inning. Purdue Fort Wayne pushed across a run on Lake’s one-out RBI double, which brought the Mastodons’ lead to 4-3. Dayton tied the game on a single run in the seventh. It stayed a 4-4 game until Dayton scored four in the 11th.

Purdue Fort Wayne put at least one runner on in each of the final four innings. The Mastodons’ best chance to score came in the eighth when they put runners on first and second with one out.

GAME NOTES

» Freshman Braxton Wilson threw 2.0 innings out of the pen, recording three strike outs and an unearned run.

» Four Purdue Fort Wayne hitters had multiple hits in the game.

» The ‘Dons had chances, but left 10 runners stranded on base in the loss.

» Purdue Fort Wayne went 3-for-9 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers limited Dayton to just 1-for-13 (.077) with runners in scoring position.

» The Mastodon pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts.

» Dayton was led offensively by Alex Neff, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

» Eli Majick threw 3.1 shutout innings out of the pen to get the win. He is 2-0.

» Dayton improves to 8-6. The ‘Dons fall to 1-15.

UP NEXT

» The Mastodons open Horizon League play this weekend when Youngstown State comes to town.