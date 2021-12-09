Dons downed by Southeast Missouri

by: Aaron Johnson - PFW Sports Information

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 68-51 on Thursday night (Dec. 9) in the Show Me Center.

Amellia Bromenschenkel had a career-high 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Purdue Fort Wayne. She was 5-of-10 from the floor, 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and recorded two steals without committing a turnover.

The ‘Dons jumped out to a 12-9 lead after Audra Emmerson drilled one of her season-high three 3-pointers in the first quarter. The two teams traded short scoring spurts to head into the second.

After forcing a shot clock violation, Bromenschenkel hit a a layup on the other end to cut the SEMO lead to 18-17. The Mastodons took a 22-20 lead when Bromenschenkel drilled a 3-pointer from the left side.

The Mastodons held SEMO to 2-of-13 shooting in the second quarter; the ‘Dons kept the Redhawks from scoring a field goal for an eight-minute stretch. This segment included nine missed shots in a row.

Jazzlyn Linbo had all eight of her points in the last 5:29 of the third quarter.

After SEMO led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, the Mastodons cut the lead down to seven after Bromenschenkelhit a triple in the fourth. This was the Mastodons’ third 3-pointer in a three-minute spell.

SEMO had a 13-0 run down the stretch to balloon the lead.

The Mastodons fall to 4-5. Southeast Missouri goes to 4-6. Purdue Fort Wayne will take the court again on Sunday (Dec. 12) when they visit No. 22 Notre Dame.

