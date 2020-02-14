Dons downed by North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. – Despite the most points by Jazzy Hughes since December 4, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a league contest at North Dakota State on Thursday (Feb. 13). The Bison took the win 74-53.

Hughes finished with 10 points, which was the most since she had 11 against SIUE. She tied Hannah Hess with 10 points to lead the team in scoring.

The negative temperatures in Fargo did not hold the Bison back from firing on all cylinders in the opening quarter. NDSU hit 7 of its first 11 shots for a 63.6 percent opening quarter. They did this while holding the Mastodons to only one field goal in the first 10 minutes. The second quarter was more of the same, as the Bison hit 6 of 9 to take a 40-19 lead into halftime. The ‘Dons did start the second on a 5-0 run after Riley Ott drained two freebies and Jazzy Hughes hit a trey.

NDSU’s Michelle Gaiserova had 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, but the Mastodons held her scoreless in the second half. They only allowed her to take one shot from halftime on.

In the third quarter, Michelle Nicholls had all six of her points in a 28-second stretch. She hit two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions at the 6:35 and 6:07 marks. Ellie Dykstra had five of her six rebounds in that third quarter as well. The ‘Dons shot 50 percent from the floor in the third, going 7 of 14, and 3 of 5 from 3-point land for 60 percent. Hess hit her one attempt from the floor in the third quarter, which was a 3-pointer with two minutes left.

The ‘Dons held NDSU to its lowest shooting of the night in the fourth quarter, with the Bison making 7 of 19 for 36.8 percent. Jazzy Hughes rebounded six misses in the final 10 minutes, which were all of the boards she collected on the night.

Purdue Fort Wayne had 10 turnovers, which ties a season-low against Division I opponents.

The Mastodons fall to 5-20, 1-11 Summit League while North Dakota State improves to 8-16, 5-7. This win for NDSUclinched them a berth to the Summit League Tournament. The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Feb. 13) when they face South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota.