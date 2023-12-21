FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Shayla Sellers became the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball program’s all-time leader with her 122nd appearance on Thursday (Dec. 21) as the Mastodons took down Aquinas 77-43 at the Gates Sports Center on Fitness Day.

Sellers posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in her record-breaking day, including eight on the defensive side. Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons in scoring with 16 points and six rebounds. Reigning Horizon League Freshman of the Week Erin Woodson also finished in double-figures with 15 points and three rebounds.

There were over 600 students from Fort Wayne Community Schools in attendance, creating an atmosphere of nearly 1,000 fans for the contest.

The ‘Dons made 14 3-pointers in the game which is tied for the 10th-most in program history. It’s also the third time the ‘Dons have hit 14 or more 3-pointers this season. Sellers and Erin Woodson led the team with three triples apiece while Bromenschenkel and Lauryn Stover each had two. On the defensive end, the ‘Dons held Aquinas to 1-for-15 from 3, which was the best 3-point defensive effort for the ‘Dons this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne overcame a sluggish start in the first quarter to shoot 60 percent from 3-point range in the second quarter. In the second half, the ‘Dons outscored Aquinas 41-17 and forced 12 turnovers. It was a balanced scoring effort with 10 different Mastodons scoring.

Aquinas was led by former Oakland and Indiana State player Alona Blackwell who had 19 points and six boards.

With the win, the Mastodons improve to 8-4 this season to continue the best Division I start through 12 games. The ‘Dons return to Horizon League play as they travel to Milwaukee next Saturday (Dec. 30) at 3 p.m.