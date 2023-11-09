FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons defeated a non-Division I opponent by almost 100 points on Thursday, besting Andrews University 130-34 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s home opener at War Memorial Coliseum.

Northrop grad Jalen Jackson led the Dons attack with 21 points while Anthony Roberts and Rasheed Bello each had 17. In all, eight Mastodons scored in double-figures.

The Dons, who are now 2-0 after beating DePaul on Tuesday and Andrews on Thursday, are back in action host Texas A&M Commerce at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Coliseum.