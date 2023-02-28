DETROIT, Mich. – Bobby Planutis finished with 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-68 loss at Detroit Mercy in the First Round of the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday (Feb. 28) evening at Calihan Hall.

The Mastodons were hurt in the first half by two quick fouls for Damian Chong Qui and Anthony Roberts. The ‘Dons went to the break down eight at 34-26. Planutis led the ‘Dons with 10 points in the first half.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed 41-36 with 16:08 left in the game after five consecutive points by Jarred Godfrey. The game then shifted on a 14-0 Detroit Mercy run. The Titans made three 3-pointers in the stretch to put the game away.

Planutis finished with six rebounds to go with his team-high 20 points. Roberts scored 15 points. Chong Qui added 12 points. Godfrey scored seven points to bring his program-best career total to 2,164. He also had six assists in the game.

Antoine Davis scored 38 points for the Titans.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60). Detroit finished at 47.5 percent (29-of-61).

Detroit improves to 14-18. The ‘Dons fall to 17-15.