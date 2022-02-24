FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Green Bay women’s basketball team took a 73-57 win from Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday (Feb. 24) in the Gates Sports Center.

Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks led the way offensively for Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring 15 points each. Sellers did a little bit of everything, adding five rebounds, four blocks, four steals and two assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne continued its free throw shooting success, going 12-of-14 from the line for 85.7 percent. The Mastodons are shooting 80.8 percent from the line this season, which is the best in program history and fourth in the country.

Green Bay jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the first five minutes of the contest and never trailed from then on.

The Mastodons had their best scoring run of 10-0 in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead from 26 down to 16. Sellers had seven points and Audra Emmerson had three in this stretch.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 9-19, 7-13 Horizon League, while Green Bay improves to 18-6, 14-4 Horizon. The Mastodons return to the Arnie Ball Court on Saturday (Feb. 26) for a 2 p.m. tip against Milwaukee. Valerie Clark will be honored pregame for Senior Day.